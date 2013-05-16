Global accountants stick to plan to get leases on balance sheets

* Accountants issue revised draft, still want leases on
balance sheets
* Dual track approach for equipment, property leases
* Industry criticises cost of planned rule change
* Rule may not come in until 2016 due to corporate
opposition
By Huw Jones and Dena Aubin
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 16 Company balance sheets
could swell by trillions of dollars under an international plan
being pursued by two accounting bodies to show more clearly the
cost of leasing everything from photocopiers to property.
If the revised draft the International Accounting Standards
Board and U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board issued on
Thursday is adopted, tens of thousands of firms worldwide will
have to add all leases over a year to their balance sheets.
The proposals signal their refusal to back down further in
the face of opposition from companies, who worry that bigger
balance sheets will make them look more indebted and bump up
their borrowing costs.
The bulk of leases are currently only mentioned in
footnotes.
"The proposal is responsive to the widespread view of
investors that leases are liabilities that belong on the balance
sheet," FASB Chairman Leslie Seidman said in a statement on
Thursday accompanying a revised draft of the rules.
The reform, which may not take effect until 2016 in view of
the corporate opposition it faces, is part of efforts to align
international and U.S. book-keeping rules so markets can compare
firms more easily and get a clearer view of their liabilities.
"At present, investors must take an educated guess to
determine the hidden leverage from leasing by using basic
disclosures in financial statements and applying arbitrary
multiples," IASB chief Hans Hoogervorst said in the statement.
More clarity on lease liabilities could break some
corporations' loan covenants, which are linked to balance sheet
size limits, or even trigger credit rating changes, accounting
experts say.
And the sums involved are huge.
In Europe, outstanding leases totalled $928 billion in 2011,
according to Leaseurope, which represents over 90 percent of the
European leasing market.
In the United States, companies have about $1.5 trillion of
operating leases according to a study commissioned by the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce and real estate groups.
The two boards have backed down from their original plan to
treat all leases in the same way, and confirmed on Thursday that
they would pursue a "dual track" approach to distinguish between
property and equipment leases, as reported by Reuters.
Instead of the current "straight line" rental expense that
stays the same throughout the life of a lease, the new standard
would treat most equipment leases like loans, with the highest
costs in the earlier years.
Property leases would still be treated as a straight line
expense, but there is no change to the basic principle that all
types of leases longer than a year must be put on balance
sheets.
Industry bodies had been hoping for further concessions.
"Leaseurope consider that they will not bring about a
sufficient improvement in financial reporting to warrant the
cost and complexity of changing the existing approach," the
industry body said.