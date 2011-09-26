FASB Chair: Slow switch would smooth rule change

* SEC studies adding international accounting rules

* Problems would "fall aside" - Seidman

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Sept 26 A gradual switch to international accounting standards would mitigate some concerns over the new rules, the chair of the U.S. Financial Accounting Standards Board said on Monday.

If U.S. regulators decide to slowly merge the board's standards and the international rules being developed by the International Accounting Standards Board, then issues such as certain tax matters and how to manage bonus payments "fall aside," Leslie Seidman, the FASB's chair, said at a conference sponsored by the Council of Institutional Investors in Boston.

The details matter because the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is deciding whether to adopt the international rules, to make it easier to compare U.S. and foreign companies -- and if so, whether to simply adopt the rules at once or slowly incorporate some or all of them.

Among their differences, the international rules have fewer specialized standards for certain industries such as casinos and airlines. The U.S. rules also allow different types of inventory accounting. The two bodies had hoped to harmonize their major standards by the summer of 2011, but have now pushed some of those goals to sometime in 2012.

The SEC already allows some foreign private issuers to make U.S. filings under the international standards without reconciling them to the standards formulated by Seidman's group, known as Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Some big multinationals like Ford Motor Co (F.N) and IBM (IBM.N) already use the international accounting standards for their foreign operations.

COST CONCERNS

However, some investors worry that broad changes to GAAP could prove to be expensive for U.S. corporations domestically, and for their auditors and law firms. In an informal poll at the Boston conference, which was attended by several hundred professionals including many who manage public pension funds, two thirds -- 66 percent -- said they were "concerned" or "very concerned" that a change to the new standards could beexpensive. Many also said they had more confidence in the current GAAP rules.

Others said there was some value to the new rules, as a way to promote transparency, and that a fast shift may be the best way to save costs.

"It should be done (quickly), otherwise I think it will just drag out," Erik Sebusch, a partner at San Francisco private-equity firm CMEA Capital, said in an interview during a break in the conference.

Seidman's international counterpart Hans Hoogervorst, chair of the IASB, also spoke at the panel and promoted his group's guidelines as a way to fairly value companies worldwide.

"At this moment, the only standard that has the potential to become a truly global standard is IFRS," he said, using the acronym for the IASB's International Financial Reporting Standards.

Seidman cautioned the decision on what standard U.S. companies should use is up to regulators and not to the FASB, which serves only an advisory role. Were regulators to decide to use the foreign guidelines, it would be better to merge, or "incorporate" them rather than fully adopt them, to smooth the transition.

"Some sort of an incorporation approach is more appropriate," she said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by Maureen Bavdek)