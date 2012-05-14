Accretive Health shares rise after it denies Minnesota allegations

May 14 Shares of Accretive Health Inc
rose as much as 8 percent on Monday, after the company denied
Minnesota Attorney General's allegation that it violated patient
privacy and debt collection laws.
Shares of Chicago-based Accretive Health, which provides
medical billing, insurance verification and other services to
healthcare providers, were up 6 percent at $11.51 in late
afternoon trading. It rose to $11.76 earlier in the day.
In a 29-page response, the company said on Friday all its
employees were instructed never to insist on clearing prior
payments to patients for receiving treatment.
The company's shares tumbled as much as 29 percent on April
25 after the Attorney General alleged that Accretive Health
placed debt collectors in emergency rooms and demanded payments
from patients before they received treatment.
The company said it intends to vigorously defend itself in
the pending litigation.