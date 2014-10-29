版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 29日 星期三 14:39 BJT

BRIEF-Accu Holding announces 1:10 share split

Oct 29 Accu Holding AG :

* Says to split registered shares in 1:10 ratio by dividing nominal value of existing registered shares with nominal value of 100 Swiss francs each on each 10 registered shares with nominal value of 10 Swiss francs each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
