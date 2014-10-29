BRIEF-Accu Holding announces 1:10 share split

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
Oct 29 Accu Holding AG :
* Says to split registered shares in 1:10 ratio by dividing nominal value of existing registered shares with nominal value of 100 Swiss francs each on each 10 registered shares with nominal value of 10 Swiss francs each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------