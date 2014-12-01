BRIEF-Accu Holding reports scheduled conversion of convertible loan

Dec 1 Accu Holding AG :

* Reports scheduled conversion of convertible loan

* All convertible bonds in total volume of 3.2 million Swiss francs ($3.32 million) were converted into shares at 15.00 Swiss francs ($16) per share

* All convertible bonds in total volume of 3.2 million Swiss francs ($3.32 million) were converted into shares at 15.00 Swiss francs ($16) per share

* As a result share capital increased to 14.74 million Swiss francs from 12.6 million Swiss francs