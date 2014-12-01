BRIEF-Accu Holding reports scheduled conversion of convertible loan

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 18
ZURICH, April 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Dec 1 Accu Holding AG :
* Reports scheduled conversion of convertible loan
* All convertible bonds in total volume of 3.2 million Swiss francs ($3.32 million) were converted into shares at 15.00 Swiss francs ($16) per share
* As a result share capital increased to 14.74 million Swiss francs from 12.6 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9627 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, April 18 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* FDA grants Genentech’s tecentriq (atezolizumab) accelerated approval as initial treatment for certain people with advanced bladder cancer
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------