瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 18日 星期四 01:20 BJT

BRIEF-Accu Holding signs agreement for acquisition of Cieffe Group

Dec 17 Accu Holding AG :

* Signs purchase agreement for acquisition of Cieffe Group

* Purchase price for acquisition of Cieffe Group is 14.84 million Swiss francs ($15.34 million)

* To acquire majority stake in Cieffe Holding SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9674 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
