BRIEF-SIX Exchange Regulation imposes a fine on Accu Holding

Jan 13 Six Exchange Regulation:

* Says has imposed a fine in the amount of 20,000 Swiss francs ($19,700) on Accu Holding AG

* Sanction against Accu Holding for breaching the rules on regular reporting obligations

* Accu Holding AG has accepted the sanction notice Source text - bit.ly/1C1qGBw Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0145 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)