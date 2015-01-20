BRIEF-Accu Holding converts part of loan with C Industries into shares

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
Jan 20 Accu Holding AG :
* Converts part of its loan in share capital
* Converts 6.3 million Swiss francs ($7.2 million) of its 12.25 million Swiss francs loan with C Industries into shares
* Will issue 420,000 new shares with nominal value of 10.00 Swiss francs per share at an issue price of 15.00 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8743 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.
* Anticipates entering into an agreement with UBS Financial Services Inc, on terms that have been agreed to in principle