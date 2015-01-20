版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Accu Holding converts part of loan with C Industries into shares

Jan 20 Accu Holding AG :

* Converts part of its loan in share capital

* Converts 6.3 million Swiss francs ($7.2 million) of its 12.25 million Swiss francs loan with C Industries into shares

* Will issue 420,000 new shares with nominal value of 10.00 Swiss francs per share at an issue price of 15.00 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8743 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
