BRIEF-Accu Holding converts part of loan with C Industries into shares

Jan 20 Accu Holding AG :

* Converts part of its loan in share capital

* Converts 6.3 million Swiss francs ($7.2 million) of its 12.25 million Swiss francs loan with C Industries into shares

* Will issue 420,000 new shares with nominal value of 10.00 Swiss francs per share at an issue price of 15.00 Swiss francs per share