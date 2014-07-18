版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 18日 星期五

BRIEF-Six Exchange Regulation says to investigate late annual report from Accu Holding

July 18 Accu Holding AG : * Six Exchange Regulation says is opening an investigation against Accu Holding

AG regarding a potential violation of reporting obligations * Six Exchange Regulation says investigation is connected with late

publication and submission of 2013 annual report of Accu Holding on May 22 * Source text [bit.ly/1jDRWBZ] * Further company coverage
