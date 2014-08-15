版本:
2014年 8月 15日

BRIEF-Accu Holding reports H1 revenues of CHF 70.9 million

Aug 15 Accu Holding AG : * Says H1 EBITDA of CHF 5.2 million and revenues of CHF 70.9 million * Says H1 EBIT amounted to CHF 3.3 million, H1 net profit reached CHF 1.4

million (previous year CHF 0.7 million) * Sees FY 2014 revenue of CHF 130 million, CHF 9.5 million EBITDA and CHF 3.5

million net profit * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
