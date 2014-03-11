Blackstone buys most of Accuvant, valuing firm at about $225 mln

BOSTON, March 11 Blackstone Group, the
world's biggest alternative asset manager, said on Tuesday it
has agreed to buy most of cybersecurity firm Accuvant Inc from
investment firm Sverica International.
Blackstone will own about 80 percent of Accuvant following
completion of the deal, which values the company at about $225
million, according to a person familiar with details of the
transaction.
Executives with the Denver-based firm will own about 10
percent of its shares and Sverica, a private equity firm, will
retain a minority stake, according to the person who was not
authorized to discuss terms of the deal.
Sverica said in a statement that it expects the deal to
close in the next 30 to 45 days.
Representatives of Blackstone and Accuvant declined comment
on terms of the transaction. Sverica officials could not be
reached.
Accuvant, which was founded in 2002, sells security
products, provides technical research and offers consulting
services to big corporations and government agencies. Its
partners include Blue Coat systems, Intel Corp's
security division and Palo Alto Networks Inc.