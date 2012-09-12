版本:
ACE to buy New York Life Co's Mexican surety unit for $285 mln

Sept 12 Property and casualty insurer ACE Ltd said it would buy Mexican surety company Fianzas Monterrey from New York Life Insurance Company for about $285 million in cash, to diversify its business.

Fianzas Monterrey is one of Mexico's largest surety lines company, offering administrative performance bonds primarily to clients in the construction and industrial sectors.

The deal, which is slated to close in the first quarter of 2013, will add to ACE's commercial property and casualty, accident and health and life insurance business.

"As part of our specialty P&C business, surety is a growth area for ACE, and Mexico is an attractive market with a strong economic outlook," ACE's CEO Evan Greenberg said in a statement.

