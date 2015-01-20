MOVES-ACE Group appoints Marcel Van Peenen to key Asia position

Jan 20 Property and casualty insurer ACE Group has appointed Marcel Van Peenen as regional professional indemnity manager for Asia.

Van Peenen will be based in Singapore and directly report to Stanley Wong, who is the regional head of the financial lines division in the Asia Pacific, according to a company statement.

He will drive the company's professional indemnity business, including underwriting, product development, production and distribution across the region, the company said.

Van Peenen previously served as a manager for the professional lines unit of an international insurer in Asia, ACE said in the statement. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)