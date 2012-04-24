UPDATE 1-ACE profit quadruples; raises FY view

* Q1 EPS $2.84 vs $0.73 year ago
* Raises FY oper profit view to $7.03-$7.43 per share
* Net premiums earned rise 2 pct to $3.38 bln
* Q1 catastrophe losses fall to $19 mln from $489 mln year
ago
April 25 Insurer and reinsurer Ace Ltd
reported an almost four-fold increase in its quarterly earnings,
helped by sharply lower catastrophe losses, and raised its
outlook on full-year operating profit.
The company now expects an operating profit of $7.03 to
$7.43 per share, up from its previous estimate of $6.65 to $7.05
per share.
ACE saw its catastrophe losses decline to $19 million in the
first quarter from $489 million a year earlier.
The year-earlier period was marked by severe winter weather
in the United States and devastating earthquakes in the
Asia-Pacific region.
The insurer, which has a market valuation of about $25.2
billion, estimates catastrophe losses of $325 million, after
tax, for the remainder of the year.
For the first quarter, the Zurich-based insurer earned $973
million, or $2.84 per share, up from $250 million, or 73 cents
per share, last year.
Excluding items, the insurer earned $2.05 per share.
ACE was started in the 1980s to write excess liability
insurance and now writes a whole range of policies worldwide.
The company's shares have risen 6 percent since the
beginning of the year, trailing the S&P Insurance Industry Index
, which has registered an 8 percent gain in the same
period. They closed at $75.24 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.