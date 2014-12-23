版本:
中国
BRIEF-Taiwan ASE's unit orders equipment from E&R Engineering for T$790 mln

Dec 23 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says unit orders equipment from E&R Engineering for T$790 million ($24.89 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.7350 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
