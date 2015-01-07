版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 7日 星期三 16:44 BJT

BRIEF-Taiwan's ASE posts 16.1 pct rise in Dec sales

Jan 7 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says Dec sales at T$24.87 billion ($777.75 million)

Source text on Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.9770 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐