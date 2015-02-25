版本:
BRIEF-ASE orders equipment from Premtek for T$538 mln

Feb 25 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc

* Says orders equipment for T$538 million ($17.13 million)

Source text in Chinese:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4070 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
