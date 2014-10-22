Insurer ACE says excluding Ebola cover on some new and renewal policies

LONDON Oct 22 U.S. insurer ACE said on
Wednesday it was excluding cover for Ebola on some new and
renewal policies.
The company, which offers coverage for U.S.-based firms that
travel or have operations outside the country, said it was
selectively using a policy endorsement to exclude Ebola on a
case-by-case basis for insureds that have foreign travel
exposure to certain African countries.
"The endorsement is being applied during the underwriting
process only on new and renewal policies based on information
about each company's travel to and operations in select
territories," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)