2015年 10月 27日

Ace Group announces US$5.3bn bond to fund Chubb buy

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (IFR) - Insurer Ace Group on Tuesday announced a US$5.3bn four-part bond to help finance its acquisition of Chubb, a deal expected to price later in the day.

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Citigroup are active bookrunners on the transaction, comprising five, seven, 10.5 and 30-year tranches.

Initial price thoughts are Treasuries plus 110bp area, 130bp area, 150bp area and 170bp area, respectively. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing by Paul Kilby)

