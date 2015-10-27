Ace Group announces US$5.3bn bond to fund Chubb buy

BRIEF-Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party
NEW YORK, Oct 27 (IFR) - Insurer Ace Group on Tuesday announced a US$5.3bn four-part bond to help finance its acquisition of Chubb, a deal expected to price later in the day.
Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Citigroup are active bookrunners on the transaction, comprising five, seven, 10.5 and 30-year tranches.
Initial price thoughts are Treasuries plus 110bp area, 130bp area, 150bp area and 170bp area, respectively. (Reporting by Mike Gambale; Writing by Marc Carnegie; Editing by Paul Kilby)
* Elliott Associates and its affiliates report 6.9 percent passive stake in Northern Oil and Gas Inc as of January 10 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2j3YkpU) Further company coverage:
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing