MOVES-ACE names Edward Ler as president director for Indonesia's general insurance business

Oct 27 U.S. insurer ACE Ltd appointed Edward Ler as president director for Indonesia's general insurance business.

Ler will report to Juan Luis Ortega, regional president in Asia-Pacific.

Presently, Ler is the regional head of ACE's personal lines and business insurance.

Before joining ACE in 2013, Ler worked as the regional director for underwriting, claims and reinsurance for the RSA Group. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)
