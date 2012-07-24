ACE 2nd-quarter profit tops estimates

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
July 24 Insurer and reinsurer ACE Ltd's quarterly operating profit trumped analysts' expectations, bolstered by lower catastrophe losses, prompting the company to raise its full-year operating profit forecast.
The company now expects an operating profit of between $7.20 and $7.60 per share, up from its previous estimate of between $7.03 and $7.43 per share.
The Zurich-based property and casualty insurer's net earnings fell to $328 million, or 96 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $594 million, or $1.74 per share, a year earlier.
On an operating basis, the insurer earned $2.17 per share, above analysts' expectations of $1.92 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.