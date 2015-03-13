MOVES-ACE makes appointments in Asia Pacific casualty business

March 13 Insurer ACE Ltd said it appointed Shaun Oliver to the newly created role of head of casualty (energy and construction) for Asia Pacific.

Oliver, who joined ACE in 2005, will be responsible for enhancing product offerings and expanding the company's portfolio in target industry segments.

He will be based in Melbourne, Australia, and report to Adam Clifford, regional head of casualty, Asia Pacific.

The company also named Stuart Kerr as casualty manager, Australia.

Kerr was previously ACE state manager for Queensland. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)