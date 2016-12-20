版本:
Allergan to buy Acelity's unit LifeCell for $2.9 bln

Dec 20 Allergan Plc said it would buy LifeCell, a regenerative medicine unit owned by privately held Acelity LP Inc, for $2.9 billion in cash.

The acquisition will add LifeCell's dermal matrix products to Allergan's portfolio of medical aesthetics, breast implants and tissue expanders.

Acellular dermal matrices are commonly used in breast reconstruction procedures and complex hernia surgeries to provide soft tissue support. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

