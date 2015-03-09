版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 9日 星期一 19:45 BJT

FDA asks AcelRx for additional trial on pain drug

March 9 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations asked the company to conduct an additional clinical study on its pain drug.

The regulator rejected the drug, Zalviso, once last July.

AcelRx said on Monday it would not resubmit the drug's regulatory application this quarter due to the communication from the FDA. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐