FDA asks AcelRx for additional trial on pain drug

March 9 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administrations asked the company to conduct an additional clinical study on its pain drug.

The regulator rejected the drug, Zalviso, once last July.

AcelRx said on Monday it would not resubmit the drug's regulatory application this quarter due to the communication from the FDA. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)