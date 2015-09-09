版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 9日 星期三 18:29 BJT

AcelRx Pharma's pain drug succeeds in late-stage study

Sept 9 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental pain drug for patients undergoing abdominal surgery met the main goal in a late-stage study.

Patient receiving the drug, ARX-04, experienced greater pain reduction compared to a placebo.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

