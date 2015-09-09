AcelRx Pharma's pain drug succeeds in late-stage study

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 9 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental pain drug for patients undergoing abdominal surgery met the main goal in a late-stage study.
Patient receiving the drug, ARX-04, experienced greater pain reduction compared to a placebo.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.