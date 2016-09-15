UPDATE-1-AcelRx's opioid painkiller succeeds in key study

(Adds study details, stock movement)
Sept 15 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc said
its experimental opioid painkiller was well tolerated in
post-operative patients, including those with organ impairment
and the elderly, in a late-stage study.
The Redwood City, California-based drugmaker's stock was up
about 23 percent at $4.04 in premarket trading.
The trial was designed to assess the drug's safety in
patients who do not require long-term pain relief following
surgery.
Nearly two in three patients had no adverse events during
the 140-patient study, and the most common adverse events were
nausea and headache, the company said on Thursday.
AcelRx said it intends to submit an application to market
the drug to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of
2016.
The company is also developing the therapy to manage
moderate-to-severe acute pain in a variety of other medically
supervised settings, including emergency medicine, outpatient or
ambulatory surgery, non-surgical patients experiencing pain in
the hospital.
The abuse of opioids - a class of drugs that include heroin
and prescription painkillers - has long been a concern. An
overdose can produce euphoric highs and even disrupt parts of
the brain that control breathing.
