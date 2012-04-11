UPDATE 1-AcelRx wins U.S. patents for pain treatment

BRIEF-OPKO Health Qtrly diluted loss per share $0.04
* Q4 revenue $275.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $310.8 million
April 11 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. patent office granted two patents on the specialty pharmaceutical company's methods for managing post-operative pain.
AcelRx said the notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office could provide protection to its NanoTab technology for delivering a pain drug, sufentanil, till at least Feb, 2029.
A Notice of Allowance is issued after the USPTO decides that a patent can be granted after a company has applied for one.
AcelRx's shares closed at $3.40 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
* New York REIT announces results for fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016
* Provided 2017 net sales guidance of $160 million to $165 million