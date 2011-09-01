Acer official says no interest in HP PC business

BERLIN, Sept 1 Struggling Taiwanese PC maker
Acer Inc is not interested in acquiring the PC
business of bigger rival Hewlett-Packard Co , which the
U.S. firm is trying to carve out from the group, a senior Acer
official said.
HP stunned markets when it announced two weeks ago that it
is considering shedding its PC business, part of a wrenching
series of moves away from the consumer market that included
killing its new tablet. .
"As far as I know we don't have any interest," Stefan Engel,
the head of Acer's German operations told Reuters in an
interview on sidelines of IFA consumer electronics show in
Berlin.
Last week Acer reported a worse-than-expected quarterly
loss, the first in the company's history, as it took charges to
reorganise in a troubled first half, and said it would be
impossible to break even for the full year.
Acer has been a dominant force in the PC business,
particularly in the low-cost notebook segment, but has failed to
counter the runaway success of tablets such as Apple's
hot-selling iPad that have cut into PC sales and hurt profits.
HP has said selling the PC division to a rival such as Acer,
which acquired computer maker Gateway in 2007 or to China's
Lenovo Group Ltd , which purchased IBM's PC division in
2004, is not a desirable alternative.
(Reporting By Nadine Schimroszik, Writing by Tarmo Virki;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)