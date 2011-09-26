Acer sees HP changes chance to grab customers, report

MOVES-Societe Generale names Millat head of sustainable investment solutions
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.
FRANKFURT, Sept 26 World No. 2 computer vendor Acer believes the recent top management change at rival Hewlett-Packard is a huge opportunity for the former to win over some customers, Acer Europe head Walter Deppeler told a German daily.
Hewlett-Packard Co last week named former eBay Inc Chief Executive Meg Whitman its president and CEO, replacing Leo Apotheker in a bid to restore investor confidence in the iconic Silicon Valley company.
"That is a major chance for us because big customers and resellers are uncertain. They are asking themselves: what's next, who can i work with?" Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Walter Deppeler as saying in a prerelease of its Tuesday edition.
"We want to use this as an opportunity for us," he added. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)
Feb 7 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it hired three senior bankers to its corporate client banking division, to serve companies in the southern United States.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of abusing government processes in order to fend off generic competition to its antibiotic Vancocin HCI, the agency said in a statement.