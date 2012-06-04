Acer says no plans to launch non-tablet devices on ARM

| TAIPEI, June 4
TAIPEI, June 4 Taiwan's Acer Inc said
on Monday it would remain closer to U.S. chipmaker Intel
, even though Microsoft also embraces rival ARM
for its new Windows 8 operating system.
The world's No.4 PC vendor has given an upbeat outlook for
the second half after delivering a quarterly net profit that
lagged market expectations in April, betting on the launch of
Microsoft's new Windows system and more slimline
ultrabook computers.
The company is recovering from two consecutive quarters of
losses in April to September last year and a management
shake-up.
Acer said on Monday, ahead of the opening of Taiwan's annual
Computex trade fair, that it would formally launch new ultrabook
and tablet designs after Microsoft puts its new windows system
in the market, expected in the fourth quarter, with the first
shipments starting in August and volume shipment commencing in
September.
The first wave of Windows 8 products will be using Intel
chips, while ARM-based designs will not be in market until 2-4
months later, expected in the first quarter.
"Finally the couple (Windows and Intel) recover their
relationship," Acer Chairman J.T. Wang told reporters at a small
group interview. "We are more familiar with the Windows
ecosystem, our supply chain is also mainly in the Window
ecosystem."
Wang said Acer has no plans so far to launch non-tablet
devices using ARM designs.
"According to engineer studies, unless we go into ARM
64-bit, otherwise performance is still not so great," he said.
"ARM is a newcomer, young and attractive but it takes some
time."
Acer is showcasing new tablet computer models in slate and
convertible design - or with and without conventional keyboards
- based on the Windows 8 system at Computex this year, as well
as two touch ultrabooks, which use aluminium metallic casings
which enable cost competitiveness, and come in 12mm thickness.
"I have never been so supportive to Microsoft," Wang told a
news conference earlier on Monday. "We have a good opportunity
to grow again after the Windows 8 launch. Acer is fully
committed to deliver a full line of Windows 8 products."
Acer said prices for these new gadgets would be announced
after the launch of Windows 8. But in a powerpoint at the
presentation it said the touch ultrabook would range from
$1,799, significantly higher than the below $1,000 non-touch
ones currently in the market.
Ultrabooks are an ultra-thin notebook PC that is similar to
Apple Inc's Macbook Air and offers some of the
technological chic of the iPad and other tablets.
But some investors are concerned that the expensive
components used in ultrabooks, such as solid-state drives, make
them too pricey for many consumers.
In April, Acer lowered its ultrabook shipment contribution
forecast for 2012 to 12-20 percent from 25-35 percent, but still
saw its ultrabook shipments in the second quarter would double
from the first quarter and they would keep growing for the rest
of the year, with four new models planned.