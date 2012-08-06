Acer CEO wants a rethink by Microsoft-FT

LONDON Aug 6 Taiwanese computer maker Acer
has urged Microsoft Corp to reconsider its
planned venture into the tablet market, the Financial Times
reported on Tuesday.
Acer Chairman and Chief Executive J.T. Wang, said
Microsoft's plans to launch its own "Surface" tablet in October
would be "negative for the worldwide ecosystem" in computing.
Microsoft's "Surface" tablet would enter the market in
direct competition with Acer's "Iconia" or Hewlett-Packard Co's
"TouchPad" tablets.
"We have said [to Microsoft] think it over. Think twice. It
will create a huge negative impact for the ecosystem and other
brands may take a negative reaction. It is not something you are
good at so please think twice," Wang is quoted as saying.
For the past two decades, Microsoft and personal computer
makers have enjoyed a symbiotic relationship.
Campbell Kan, Acer's president for personal computer global
operations, said the company was debating internally how to
respond to the Surface.
"If Microsoft is going to do hardware business, what should
we do? Should we still rely on Microsoft, or should we find
other alternatives?," he is quoted as saying.