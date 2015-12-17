版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 17日 星期四 15:40 BJT

AstraZeneca to buy 55 pct of cancer firm Acerta for $4.0 bln

LONDON Dec 17 AstraZeneca said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 55 percent stake in privately held biotech firm Acerta Pharma for $4.0 billion to give it access to a new kind of drug for fighting blood cancers.

AstraZeneca will pay $2.5 billion upfront, with a further $1.5 billion paid either on receipt of the first regulatory approval for the medicine acalabrutinib or at the end of 2018, depending on which is first. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)

