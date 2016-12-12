Achaogen's lead antibiotic succeeds in two key studies

Dec 12 Achaogen Inc said its lead
experimental drug, plazomicin, was as effective as the broad
spectrum antibiotic, meropenem, in a late-stage trial involving
patients with complicated urinary tract infections and acute
pyelonephritis.
A complicated urinary tract infection is associated with an
underlying condition, which increases the risk of failing
antibacterial therapy. Pyelonephritis typically occurs when
bacteria migrate from the bladder to the kidney, infecting the
organ.
In a separate late-stage trial in patients with serious
infections due to carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE),
plazomicin showed a lower rate of mortality or serious
complications compared with colistin therapy, one of the few
remaining antibiotics used to treat CRE.
Achaogen's shares were halted in premarket trading.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)