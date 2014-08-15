Achillion's hepatitis C drug cures all patients in mid-stage trial

Aug 15 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc
said interim results from a mid-stage trial showed that all
patients given its experimental hepatitis C drug showed no
detectable levels of the virus four weeks after completing the
therapy.
The mid-stage trial tested Achillion's drug, ACH-3102, in 12
patients in combination with Gilead Sciences Inc's
Sovaldi, also known as sofosbuvir.
Achillion said it would begin treating 12 additional
patients for six weeks with a once-daily dose of ACH-3102 and
sofosbuvir.
The trial excluded the older hepatitis C drug ribavirin,
which can cause rashes, anemia and other side effects.
Achillion shares rose about 10 percent to $9.25 in premarket
trading.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
