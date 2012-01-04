UPDATE 1-Achillion's hepatitis C drug gets FDA fast track

Jan 4 Achillion Pharmaceuticals said U.S. health regulators have granted a fast-track designation to its experimental hepatitis C (HCV) drug.

The drug, ACH-1625, is currently in a mid-stage trial.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's fast-track status is designed to expedite the review of drugs that aim to treat serious diseases and fill unmet medical needs.

The hepatitis C virus infects the liver and is the most common cause of viral hepatitis, which is an inflammation of the liver.

Shares of the New Haven, Connecticut-based company closed at $7.63 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.