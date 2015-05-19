UPDATE 1-Achillion partners with J&J to develop hep C drugs

(Adds details about the drugs, background)
May 19 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc
said it will collaborate with Johnson & Johnson to
develop and market its hepatitis C drugs including an oral
regimen that could work on all genotypes and shorten treatment
time.
Achillion will be eligible for milestone payments of up to
$1.1 billion related to the development, regulatory approval and
sales of the drugs.
Johnson & Johnson will also invest $225 million in Achillion
in return for about 18.4 million unregistered shares at $12.25
per share.
Achillion is developing three hepatitis C drugs -- ACH-3102
and sovaprevir in mid-stage trials and ACH-3422 in early-stage
trials.
ACH-3102, which was granted fast-track designation in the
United States, will be part of the oral regimen that could
shorten treatment time to six weeks by 2018, the companies said
on a call with analysts.
Gilead Sciences Inc's recently approved pill
Harvoni requires at least eight weeks of treatment. The pill
combines two of Gilead's other drugs - ledipasvir and sovaldi.
The fight against hepatitis C has made huge gains in recent
years. A couple of years ago, patients needed 48 weeks of
treatment with drugs that had harsh side effects. They cured
only about 40 percent of patients.
The new all-oral treatments seek to replace injectable
interferon and its flu-like side effects as well as an older
drug called ribavirin that caused anemia and other problems.
Achillion's shares closed at $10.68 on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)