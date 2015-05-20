CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Achillion partners with J&J to develop hep C drugs (May 19)

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
(Corrects paragraphs 2 and 3 to say J&J's $1.1 billion potential payments include equity investment of $225 million and are not in addition to the $1.1 billion)
May 19 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc said it will collaborate with Johnson & Johnson to develop and market its hepatitis C drugs including an oral regimen that could work on all genotypes and shorten treatment time.
The $1.1 billion deal includes potential milestone payments related to the development, regulatory approval, sales of the drugs and an equity investment of $225 million.
Johnson & Johnson will get about 18.4 million unregistered Achillion shares at $12.25 per share.
Achillion is developing three hepatitis C drugs - ACH-3102 and sovaprevir in mid-stage trials and ACH-3422 in early-stage trials.
ACH-3102, which was granted fast-track designation in the United States, will be part of the oral regimen that could shorten treatment time to six weeks by 2018, the companies said on a call with analysts.
Gilead Sciences Inc's recently approved pill Harvoni requires at least eight weeks of treatment. The pill combines two of Gilead's other drugs - ledipasvir and sovaldi.
The fight against hepatitis C has made huge gains in recent years. A couple of years ago, patients needed 48 weeks of treatment with drugs that had harsh side effects. They cured only about 40 percent of patients.
The new all-oral treatments seek to replace injectable interferon and its flu-like side effects as well as an older drug called ribavirin that caused anemia and other problems.
Achillion's shares closed at $10.68 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.