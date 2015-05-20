CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Achillion partners with J&J to develop hep C drugs (May 19)

(Corrects paragraphs 2 and 3 to say J&J's $1.1 billion potential payments include equity investment of $225 million and are not in addition to the $1.1 billion)

May 19 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc said it will collaborate with Johnson & Johnson to develop and market its hepatitis C drugs including an oral regimen that could work on all genotypes and shorten treatment time.

The $1.1 billion deal includes potential milestone payments related to the development, regulatory approval, sales of the drugs and an equity investment of $225 million.

Johnson & Johnson will get about 18.4 million unregistered Achillion shares at $12.25 per share.

Achillion is developing three hepatitis C drugs - ACH-3102 and sovaprevir in mid-stage trials and ACH-3422 in early-stage trials.

ACH-3102, which was granted fast-track designation in the United States, will be part of the oral regimen that could shorten treatment time to six weeks by 2018, the companies said on a call with analysts.

Gilead Sciences Inc's recently approved pill Harvoni requires at least eight weeks of treatment. The pill combines two of Gilead's other drugs - ledipasvir and sovaldi.

The fight against hepatitis C has made huge gains in recent years. A couple of years ago, patients needed 48 weeks of treatment with drugs that had harsh side effects. They cured only about 40 percent of patients.

The new all-oral treatments seek to replace injectable interferon and its flu-like side effects as well as an older drug called ribavirin that caused anemia and other problems.

Achillion's shares closed at $10.68 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)