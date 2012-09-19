版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 19日 星期三

BRIEF-Achillion Pharma up in premarket after Deutsche Bank starts at buy, BofA Merrill upgrades

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Achillion Pharma up 12.5 percent premarket after Deutsche Bank starts at "buy", BofA Merrill upgrades to "buy" rating

