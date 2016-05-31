AC Immune files for U.S. IPO to develop Alzheimer's drug

May 31 Swiss biotech firm AC Immune SA filed
with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $50 million in an
initial public offering of common stock.
AC Immune, backed by German billionaire Dietmar Hopp, said
it plans to use proceeds from the IPO to develop products,
including Alzheimer's drug crenezumab.
Crenezumab, which AC Immune licensed to Roche Holding AG's
Genentech division in 2006, targets protein plaques
found in brains of patients with Alzheimer's.
The company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission
in a preliminary prospectus that Credit Suisse, Jefferies and
Leerink Partners were underwriting the IPO. (1.usa.gov/25xy2wv)
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "ACIU."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu)