版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 2日 星期三 15:19 BJT

BRIEF-Shares in Acino Holding AG jump 32 percent on takeover offer

ZURICH Oct 2 Acino Holding AG : * Shares in Acino Holding AG jump 32 percent on takeover offer from

Avista Capital Partners and Nordic Capital
