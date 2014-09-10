版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 10日 星期三 13:04 BJT

BRIEF-Acino Holding delisting from SIX Swiss Exchange to be effective as of Sept. 17, 2014

Sept 10 Acino Holding AG : * Says delisting of company from SIX Swiss stock Exchange will be effective as

of September 17, 2014 * Says last trading day on six stock exchange set for September 16 * Source text: bit.ly/1qDCwPH * Further company coverage
