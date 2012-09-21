ACI Worldwide to buy back warrants from IBM

Sept 21 Payment systems provider ACI Worldwide
Inc said it would repurchase most of the outstanding
warrants held by IBM Corp.
ACI will buy back from IBM warrants for purchasing about 2.5
million ACI shares.
ACI had said last week that IBM will start exercising its
2.8 million warrants to take a stake in the company.
International Business Machines Corp, one of the largest
computer hardware makers in the world, received the warrants in
December 2007. The warrants allow it to buy up to 8 percent of
ACI shares.
ACI shares closed at $43.08 on the Nasdaq on Friday.