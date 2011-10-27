UPDATE 1-ACI Worldwide Q3 results beats estimates

* Q3 EPS $0.31 vs est. $0.18

* Q3 Rev $112 mln vs est. $104.5 mln

* Reaffirms full-year guidance

Oct 27ACI Worldwide Inc , the payments systems provider posted quarterly results that topped market estimates helped by stronger operating income and a lower effective tax rate.

Third-quarter net income rose to $10.5 million, or 31 cents a share, from $2.3 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 15 percent to about $112 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 18 cents per share on revenue of $104.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, closed at $29.46 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)