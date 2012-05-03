UPDATE 1-ACI Worldwide posts loss on higher costs

* Q1 loss/shr $0.05 vs EPS $0.05 year earlier

May 3 Payment systems provider ACI Worldwide Inc posted a first-quarter loss hurt by higher expenses related to the acquisition of smaller rival S1 Corp last year.

ACI reported a net loss of $1.8 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with net income of $1.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 32 percent to $137.6 million.

Expenses rose 43.5 percent to $139.2 million.

Shares of the company closed at $40.05 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.