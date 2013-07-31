For Airgas founder, time to savor rival's hedge fund headache

| NEW YORK, July 31
NEW YORK, July 31 For Airgas Inc founder
and Chairman Peter McCausland, there was a fair amount of
schadenfreude in the air on Wednesday.
McCausland, 62, fought a bitter and eventually successful
battle for 13 months to keep Airgas independent in the face of a
hostile bid from Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
Now the hunter may become the hunted, with news that hedge
fund manager William Ackman has taken a nearly 10 percent stake
in Air Products. His former nemesis, Air Products CEO John
McGlade, is signaling he is prepared to use the kinds of tactics
McCausland used to defend his company against Ackman.
"There is a fair amount of irony in this," McCausland said
in a telephone interview on Wednesday. "I don't really know what
Mr. Ackman's plans are, but I think it'll be interesting to see
how much the Air Products management enjoys dealing with the
arbitrageurs who come into the stock at times like these."
Airgas successfully fended off Air Products in 2011 after a
bruising battle that consumed Wall Street and drew massive
attention from hedge funds and arbitrageurs, who bet heavily on
the outcome of merger and acquisition deals.
Ackman said on Wednesday he has spent $2.2 billion on a 9.8
percent stake in Air Products. While Ackman's stake is his
largest yet in a public company, it is unclear what his
suggestions will be to unlock more value from Air Products.
Ackman, who has also amassed a large stake in JCPenney
and is shorting shares of Herbalife, said he
considers Air Products "undervalued" and an "attractive
investment."
Air Products said in a statement that it has not been in
touch with Ackman but looks forward to talking with him to
understand his views.
Airgas has seen quarterly net income rise 13 percent to
$84.7 million since it fended off Air Products, helped largely
by sales of gases to manufacturers and U.S.-based shale oil
drillers.
Air Products began aggressively stalking Airgas in February
2010, sweetening its bid several times, but drawing the line at
$70 per share, considering the offer lucrative given that Airgas
shares traded around $48 per share just before the bid was
announced.
McCausland dug in, saying the 2008 recession had temporarily
crippled his company and vowing not to sell at what he
considered a low price. He organized a shareholder defense plan,
commonly known as a "poison pill," which, if used, massively
increases a company's float, making a buyout nearly impossible.
"We were never against a sale of the company," McCausland
said. "We were against a steal of the company, which Air
Products tried to do."
A Delaware court judge upheld Airgas's use of the poison
pill in early 2011 and Air Products dropped its bid. Airgas
shares have jumped 61 percent since the bid was dropped, and are
now trading above $100, validating McCausland's stubbornness
during the buyout fiasco. Air Products shares are up 14 percent
in the same time period.
"Air Products didn't like our poison pill and they didn't
like our staggered board," said McCausland, who stepped down as
Airgas CEO last year and is the company's largest shareholder.
"Air Products might find those two things quite useful in the
days and months ahead."
The stake comes a week after Air Products instituted its own
poison pill, saying it had detected "unusual and substantial"
interest in its shares. A poison pill is meant to give a board
of directors time to find alternatives to any proposed takeover
bid and explain to shareholders why a hostile bid is inadequate.
Poison pills have been criticized as a way for management to
entrench itself at the expense of shareholders, who are
prevented from accepting the offer in a direct vote. Indeed, Air
Products argued as such during its takeover bid for Airgas,
saying shareholders should have a right to directly vote on its
bid.
By using the poison pill defense now against Ackman or
another would-be acquirer, Air Products is following an Airgas
strategy it initially fought, and lost, to have invalidated by
the Delaware Chancery Court.
"That court's decisions made clear that the rights plan was
a reasonable and appropriate tool available to boards," said Air
Products spokesman George Noon. "If we had to live by that
ruling then, then we are living by that ruling now."
The court's decision means Air Products can keep its poison
pill indefinitely. Ackman or any other interested party would
have to wait some time to change management or other parts of
the company.
Poison pills do not have a set expiration date, Delaware's
Chancery Court Judge William Chandler wrote in his 2011 ruling
for Airgas.
McCausland said Airgas might have interest in some parts of
Air Products, but said he has no interest in pursuing a bid for
the whole company.
"It'll be incumbent upon Air Products to show that they have
a better strategic plan that can create more value than what
Bill Ackman might propose," said McCausland.