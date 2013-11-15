UPDATE 1-Ackman's Pershing Square reports big stakes in Freddie, Fannie

By Jennifer Ablan
Nov 15 Activist investor Bill Ackman's Pershing
Square hedge fund has invested half a billion dollars to acquire
stakes of nearly 10 percent each in Freddie Mac and
Fannie Mae, the latest big investor this week to buy
into the mortgage finance companies.
Shares of both companies surged on Friday, when Pershing
said in regulatory filings it has a 9.77 percent stake in common
shares of mortgage insurer Freddie Mac and a 9.98 percent stake
in Fannie Mae.
Bruce Berkowitz of Fairholme Capital Management announced
this week that he and other investors were willing to buy and
recapitalize government-controlled Freddie Mac and its sister
company, Fannie Mae.
In light of the proposed Fairholme transaction, Pershing
said in the filings that "they may engage in discussions with
management, the board, other stockholders of the Issuer,
representatives of the Federal government, and other relevant
parties" involved with Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.
Pershing added: "The Reporting Persons believe that the
Issuer's common stock is undervalued and is an attractive
investment."
Shares of Freddie Mac rose roughly 8 percent to $3.13 a
share, while Fannie Mae shares rose 9.15 percent to $3.34 on
Friday. Both companies trade on the OTC equity markets.
Berkowitz's Fairholme Funds scooped up preferred shares of
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac with a face value of $3.5 billion at
a massive discount, as well as some common shares.
Berkowitz's plan consists of contributing those shares as
part of the proposed buyout. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have
been operating under government conservatorship since September,
2008, and paying nearly all of their profits to the federal
government in the form of dividends.
The two mortgage giants are close to paying back much of the
$187 billion they received in a taxpayer-funded bailout and
still play a dominant role in the U.S. mortgage market by
backing the vast majority of newly issued home loans.