Pershing Square tax lien offers peek into Ackman strategy

NEW YORK, July 31 A federal tax lien slapped on
a small company that William Ackman's $12 billion hedge fund
used nearly three years ago to acquire shares in a publicly
traded liquor manufacturer is shedding light on his investment
strategies.
Employing small companies incorporated in Delaware by his
hedge fund company, Pershing Square Capital Management LP,
Ackman has been able to buy stakes in companies he is targeting
without having to publicly disclose his actions.
These holding companies, controlled by Pershing Square, each
buy stakes in target businesses, possibly making it easier for
Ackman's fund to avoid having to disclose when it buys 5 percent
or more of a publicly traded company.
Federal securities law requires investors to disclose stakes
of 5 percent or greater in a company, but the law gives
investors a window of 10 days in which to make the disclosure
through regulatory filing.
This way, activist hedge fund managers like Ackman have made
their way around the regulatory requirement.
The Internal Revenue Service on June 14 filed a lien for
$96,987 in unpaid taxes against Pershing Square Holdco C LLC, an
entity used in October 2010 to buy shares in liquor manufacturer
Fortune Brands, according to a public filing.
Pershing Square said the lien had been filed in error and
that it would be removed soon. A representative said in an
emailed statement, "The proper amount of dividend withholding
taxes were withheld from our funds and paid to the IRS."
"Because of an administrative error the taxes were credited to
another fund with a different tax ID number."
An IRS official did not return a call seeking comment.
The tax lien, while not involving big dollars, has given a
peek into the strategy Ackman has used over the years to amass
shares in companies in which his fund was seeking to take a big
position.
Pershing Square Holdco C LLC was incorporated in Delaware on
Sept. 27, 2010, just a few days before the hedge fund began
cobbling together its stake in Fortune Brands.
Regulatory filings reveal Pershing Square used four Delaware
holding companies as part of its strategy to accumulate the
stake in Fortune Brands, now called Beam Inc.
Similarly, in taking a 9.8 percent stake in Air Products and
Chemicals, Pershing Square used small companies to
accumulate shares. The hedge fund disclosed its stake in Air
Products on Thursday.
Much of the hedge fund's buying, which took place from June
through July, was done through seven holding companies Pershing
incorporated in Delaware, mostly in early June.
Using small companies is not the only approach that an
investor like Ackman might use, however. For example, investors
can delay the disclosure process by requesting "confidential
treatment" from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Their
justification is that regular disclosure might interfere with a
business strategy.
Securities law experts said it is likely that Ackman may
have employed a similar strategy for building a large stake in
Air Products.