Ackman reveals Pershing Square's size of P&G stake

NEW YORK, July 18 Activist investor William
Ackman, just one week after disclosing a new stake in consumer
goods company Procter & Gamble, said his fund owns $1.8
billion of the company's shares and some options.
"We haven't disclosed that publicly, but sure, let's make
some news for CNBC," Ackman said when asked how big his stake is
on a panel at CNBC's Delivering Alpha conference.
Pershing Square Capital Management, which oversees about $10
billion, liquidated its position in Citigroup and used the
money to invest in P&G. Ackman also said he looks forward to
meeting P&G's CEO and praised the company for being a good
company but one that has disappointed shareholders recently.