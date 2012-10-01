Ackman puts P&G management on hot seat, gives board time

* Blames management for high costs, declining revenues
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Hedge fund manager William
Ackman is blaming Procter & Gamble's top management for
the consumer products company's problems, but said he
understands the board wants to give the CEO more time to repair
years of damage.
Ackman disclosed his stake in the maker of Tide laundry
detergent and Pampers diapers in July and recently met board
members to lay out his complaints about the company.
Three times this year, the company has cut earnings
forecasts and Ackman complained on Monday about the company's
high costs and squarely blamed top management for these
problems.
But the activist investor who oversees roughly $10 billion
in assets at Pershing Square Capital Management also said he
understands why the board wants to allow the company's CEO,
Robert McDonald, room to repair the damage.
"I respect that the board wants to give him more time,"
Ackman said when asked about P&G at the Value Investing Congress
on Monday.
But Ackman also said that the board, which includes the
heads of a number of U.S. blue chip companies, is going to keep
McDonald on a "tight leash."
Less than a month after meeting with that board, Ackman had
praise for the directors, but also put them on notice that he is
watching them closely.
"This is one of the best boards in America and they don't
want to be embarrassed," Ackman said about the board that
includes Boeing Co CEO James McNerney Jr. and American Express
Co CEO Kenneth Chenault.
Ackman scored a dramatic win earlier this year when he was
able to shake up Canada's clubby business world by winning a
proxy fight at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd and
ultimately getting a new CEO into the corner office.
Since winning big there, Ackman has not minced words about
P&G's management, blaming top executives for high costs plus
years of declining revenue.
"I attribute a lot of those problems to senior management,"
said Ackman.
But he added the company is very attractive and that it will
pay off to wait for "this CEO or the next CEO" to shape up the
company.