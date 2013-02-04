版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 4日 星期一 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Acme Packet jumps in premarket, Oracle to buy

NEW YORK Feb 4 Acme Packet Inc : * Shares jump 22 percent in premarket, Oracle Corp to buy

